Laurie MacAllister with our guest Jud Caswell | GODFREY DANIELS MEMBERS-ONLY CONCERT AND MEET N’ GREET

Laurie MacAllister, with our guest Jud Caswell bring their extraordinary musical talents to Godfrey Daniels for an intimate, Godfrey Daniels Members-Only performance!

Founding voice of the Americana trio Red Molly, Laurie MacAllister steps into the spotlight for a members-only evening of finely crafted songs and close-to-the-heart storytelling. Known for her luminous voice and deep love of harmony, Laurie brings decades of experience shaped by solo albums, acclaimed collaborations, and years on the road with Red Molly. She’s joined by award-winning songwriter Jud Caswell, whose warm delivery and richly drawn songs have earned national recognition. Together, they make the most of Godfrey Daniels’ intimate setting—where every lyric lands and every note feels personal in our Live Music Listening Room.

