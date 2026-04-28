Larry McCray is a powerhouse bluesman with a soul‑soaked voice, blistering guitar chops, and a story that mirrors the grit and heart of his music. With his new album Heartbreak City, he opens a bold new chapter—raw, joyful, and deeply personal. Produced by Grammy‑nominated duo Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, the record finds McCray reconnecting with his roots while pushing confidently forward.

From the first notes of the title track, McCray proves why he’s long been hailed as one of the most expressive blues artists of his generation. Heartbreak City showcases his gritty vocals and searing guitar work across ten originals that move from soul‑infused ballads to roadhouse burners, powered by collaborators including Bonamassa, Smith, Kirk Fletcher, Reese Wynans, and a full horn section. His longtime partner Peggy Smith co‑wrote several songs, adding emotional depth to standouts like “Everything Falls On Me” and “Stop Your Crying.”

The album follows 2022’s Blues Without You, his triumphant return after a seven‑year hiatus. That release debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Blues chart and was named the #1 Blues Album of 2022 by Blues Rock Review, reaffirming McCray as a modern blues torchbearer. In 2024, he was inducted into the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame, honoring his lasting impact.

Born in 1960 in Smackover, Arkansas, and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, McCray blended gospel, soul, and the electric blues of the Kings with the fire of Hendrix and the Allman Brothers. Over the years, he has shared stages with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Albert King, the Allman Brothers, Joe Walsh, Jonny Lang, Levon Helm, and Joe Bonamassa. Yet it’s the soul in his music—the honesty, warmth, and lived experience—that keeps fans returning.