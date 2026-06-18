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Kay WalkingStick / Hudson River School Members Only Opening Reception

Kay WalkingStick / Hudson River School Members Only Opening Reception

See the exhibition Kay WalkingStick/Hudson River School before the public opening and enjoy drinks and a selection of light food offerings at this member-only reception. Welcoming remarks begin at 6:15 p.m. Please RSVP by emailing Kimara at khutton@allentownartmuseum.org or call 610-432-4333 ext 129.

Allentown Art Museum
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Allentown Art Museum
31 North 5th Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18101
(610) 432-4333
askus@allentownartmuseum.org
http://www.allentownartmuseum.org