Kay WalkingStick / Hudson River School Members Only Opening Reception
Kay WalkingStick / Hudson River School Members Only Opening Reception
See the exhibition Kay WalkingStick/Hudson River School before the public opening and enjoy drinks and a selection of light food offerings at this member-only reception. Welcoming remarks begin at 6:15 p.m. Please RSVP by emailing Kimara at khutton@allentownartmuseum.org or call 610-432-4333 ext 129.
Allentown Art Museum
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Allentown Art Museum
31 North 5th StreetAllentown, Pennsylvania 18101
(610) 432-4333
askus@allentownartmuseum.org