Katie Henry at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Katie Henry is a force of nature in the blues-rock world—a multi-instrumentalist whose soulful vocals and sharp songwriting feel both timeless and refreshingly modern.

Having shared the stage with icons like John Mayall, Molly Tuttle, and Sister Sparrow, and fresh off the massive Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour, Katie is now captivating audiences on her own terms. Her recent headline tour of Europe solidified what fans already knew: Katie Henry is not just a rising star, but a definitive voice in the future of American roots music.