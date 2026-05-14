As a teenager in the early ’90s growing up in Idaho’s potato country, John Németh gravitated toward hip‑hop and rock until a friend introduced him to Junior Wells and Buddy Guy’s Hoodoo Man Blues. The discovery changed everything. The two formed Fat John & the 3 Slims, now considered legendary in the Boise scene. Németh quickly became known as a standout singer and harmonica player, opening for national blues acts and releasing his first recordings, The Jack of Harps (2002) and Come and Get It (2004), featuring Junior Watson.

In 2004 he moved to San Francisco and spent two years with Anson Funderburgh and the Rockets, filling in for the ailing Sam Myers. Immersed in the Bay Area’s soul and funk traditions, he absorbed the “East Bay Grease” sound that would shape his style. His Blind Pig Records debut, Magic Touch (2007), produced by Funderburgh and featuring Watson, earned rave reviews and marked him as one of the most exciting new voices in blues. In 2008 he contributed four tracks to Elvin Bishop’s Grammy‑nominated The Blues Rolls On.

Németh followed with Love Me Tonight (2009) and Name the Day (2010), both reaching #6 on the Billboard Blues Chart and launching a run of 20 Blues Music Award nominations. He also earned two Blues Blast Music Awards and released the live albums Blues Live and Soul Live in 2012.

Relocating to Memphis in 2013, he teamed with producer Scott Bomar and the Bo‑Keys for Memphis Grease (2014), which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Blues Chart and won him the 2014 BMA for Soul Blues Male Artist, followed by Best Soul Blues Album in 2015. His 2017 release Feelin’ Freaky, produced by Luther Dickinson, pushed stylistic boundaries with a mix of blues, R&B, hip‑hop, and rock. That same year he fronted the 10‑piece Love Light Orchestra on a live album recorded at Memphis’ Bar DKDC.

In 2019 Németh returned to Electraphonic with his road band, The Blue Dreamers—featuring young guitar phenom Jon Hay—for the swampy, hard‑hitting Stronger Than Strong, once again showcasing his gift for blending retro and modern blues and soul into something unmistakably his own.