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Jeffrey Gaines at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Jeffrey Gaines at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Jeffrey Gaines has been heralded for his soul-searching lyrics and his powerful live performances. With only his voice and a guitar for accompaniment, Gaines has earned a reputation as a captivating performer, entertaining his audiences worldwide.

Mauch Chunk Opera House
$25
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Jeffrey Gaines
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West Broadway
Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com
https://mcohjt.com/