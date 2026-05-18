Jeffrey Gaines at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
Jeffrey Gaines at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
Jeffrey Gaines has been heralded for his soul-searching lyrics and his powerful live performances. With only his voice and a guitar for accompaniment, Gaines has earned a reputation as a captivating performer, entertaining his audiences worldwide.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
$25
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Jeffrey Gaines
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West BroadwayJim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com