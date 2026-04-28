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I Love The 80's

I Love The 80's

$45 to $185.70 (fees included)

BIG hair. BIG hits. BIG nostalgia.
I Love The 80’s is bringing you a totally rad night of iconic anthems from A Flock Of Seagulls, Annabella "The Original" Bow wow wow, and Animotion all on one stage!
Break out the neon… this is going to be electric.

Sherman Theater
$45 to $185.70 (fees included)
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Sherman Theater
524 Main Street
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
5704202808
ticketsales@shermantheater.com
https://shermantheater.com/event/independent-rock-showcase/sherman-theater/