Hardwired - A Metallica Tribute
Hardwired - A Metallica Tribute
Hardwired is the premier Metallica Tribute! Performing songs from all eras of Metallica’s iconic Hall of Fame career with authentic custom instruments and stage props, every Hardwired show is a celebration of life, live music, and METALLICA.
Sellersville Theater 1894
$25 to $46.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sellersville Theater 1894
info@st94.com
Artist Group Info
Sellersville Theater 1894
24 W. Temple AveSellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
(215) 257-5808
enews@st94.com