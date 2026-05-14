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Hardwired - A Metallica Tribute

Hardwired - A Metallica Tribute

Hardwired is the premier Metallica Tribute! Performing songs from all eras of Metallica’s iconic Hall of Fame career with authentic custom instruments and stage props, every Hardwired show is a celebration of life, live music, and METALLICA.

Sellersville Theater 1894
$25 to $46.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Sellersville Theater 1894
info@st94.com
https://www.st94.com

Artist Group Info

Sellersville Theater 1894
Sellersville Theater 1894
24 W. Temple Ave
Sellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
(215) 257-5808
enews@st94.com
http://www.st94.com