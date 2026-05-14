Hank Williams: The Lonesome Tour, starring Jason Petty

Jason Petty brings Hank Williams' music and story alive in his one-man show, Hank Williams: The Lonesome Tour. "This is the way Hank Williams music was meant to be heard." Jason plays acoustic guitar and, within the intimate set, tells the story of one of Country Music greatest legends with wit, wisdom and reflective humor.

Jason Petty is the only actor to portray Hank Williams in NYC’s off-Broadway musical, “Lost Highway,” where he won an Obie and multiple nominations for his performance. With over a dozen appearances on The Grand Ole Opry, incredible reviews from The New York Times, Billboard, Rolling Stone and more, and thousands of shows played, theater owners, critics and audiences agree that Jason Petty is the original and the best!

Jason re-creates such Williams hits as "Jambalaya," "Your Cheatin' Heart,” "Hey Good Lookin," "Move It On Over," "I Saw The Light" and many more. This astonishing show is more than just a Hank Williams tribute. Don't miss Jason's award-winning performance as he brings Hank's music back to life in this insightful, energetic show. This show is a MUST-SEE for all country music fans!