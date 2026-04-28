Gunhild Carling - Sweden's Queen of Swing, Jazz & Vaudeville

Gunhild Carling is Sweden’s Queen of Swing, Jazz, and Vaudeville — a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and entertainer who has captivated audiences on every continent.

Born into the legendary Carling Family musical dynasty, Gunhild Carling picked up her first instrument before she could walk and has never stopped playing since. Today she commands the trombone, trumpet, recorder, ukulele, piano, harmonica, bagpipes, and more — sometimes several in a single performance.

With over 70 million views on YouTube and a global following that spans from jazz purists to curious newcomers, Gunhild has become one of the most recognized jazz artists of her generation. Her electrifying performances with Postmodern Jukebox introduced her to millions, while her residencies at Birdland in New York City cemented her reputation among the jazz elite.

She has toured with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra under the direction of Scotty Barnhart, performed at the world’s most prestigious jazz festivals, and brought her unique brand of swing and vaudeville to stages from Carnegie Hall to the streets of New Orleans. Whether she’s leading her own big band, performing an intimate club set, or dazzling a festival crowd of thousands, Gunhild Carling delivers an experience that is utterly unforgettable.

