Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice – Roots-Driven Jazz, R&B, and Rock ’n’ Roll From a Master Saxophonist and Founding Member of Roomful of Blues

Greg Piccolo brings decades of roots-based music to Godfrey Daniels for an evening shaped by swing, traditional jazz, R&B, and rock ’n’ roll. A founding force in the early years of Roomful of Blues, Piccolo became known for his bold tenor tone, distinctive sax style, and commanding vocals. His journey has included work with legends like Big Joe Turner and Stevie Ray Vaughan, and a long-running career leading his band Heavy Juice. Still writing, practicing daily, and touring worldwide, Piccolo continues to explore the full range of his musical influences—making this performance a rare chance to hear a living link between classic sounds and the present day in an intimate listening-room setting.

