Green Traill 5K 2026

What does race day feel like?

It’s winding through the historic grounds of Easton Cemetery, surrounded by 84 acres of quiet beauty, towering trees, and local history beneath your feet.

It’s the stillness of the space mixed with the energy of runners coming together for something meaningful.

It’s more than a 5K. It’s a run with purpose. Every step you take helps support Historic Easton Cemetery, preserving this incredible green space and keeping its gates open for the community.

Be part of something truly unique. Register now and experience race day like nowhere else.

https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Easton/GreenTraill5K

General Registration

April 20 – May 2 | $45 5K Run / $30 2 Mile Walk (untimed)

Race Day Registration

May 3 (Race Day) | $50 5K Run / $30 2 Mile Walk (untimed)

Last chance to join the fun! Online registration stays open through race morning.

Kids Fun Run

Free. Ages 1-10. Every participant will receive a race bib (untimed) and a participation prize. Limited to 50 racers. More details will follow. We'll have adults managing this event but parents/guardians are encouraged to run/walk alongside. Race is approx 0.25 mile. See course map here. Activities also include poster-making at the Sign Shop and a pre-race yoga session just for the kiddos.



What’s Included:



Bib: Run, Walk and Kids Fun Run racers receive a bib; only 5K Run participants receive a timing chip. Bib will be personalized if registered by April 2.

Merch: Official race t-shirt, if registered by April 2 for Run or Walk participants only. See the t-shirt on our website.

Awards: 5K Run top finisher and age category awards (1st, 2nd and 3rd places)

Entertainment: DJ Brad Scott and more

Post-Race Refreshments: Provided by Old Farmer's Tea,ThreeBirds Coffee House, ShopRite, Scholl Orchards, Easton Baking, Circle Donuts, Vault Brewing. One free beer tasting per participant over the age of 21

Event Schedule:

Bib Pick-Up, Saturday, May 2

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Easton Farmers' Market

Race Day, Sunday May 3

7:30 AM Race Day registration and bib pick-up opens; DJ Brad Scott gets the energy going!

8:30 AM Pre-race stretch with The Valley Om Yoga & Bodywork

8:45 AM Pre-race announcements, runners and walkers to the start line

9:00 AM 5K Run starts; Registration closes (kids fun run stays open)

9:05 AM Walk starts; lead by our fabulous Grand Walk Marshals!

9:45 AM Post-race refreshments, *Awards ( * Top 3 Male, Top 3 Female, Top 3 NonBinary to the podium; Age Group winners will be announced but can pick up their award at the Awards table)

10:00 AM Kids Fun Run