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Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Presents: Tilly Lockey

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Presents: Tilly Lockey

Tilly Lockey, a British motivational speaker, social media star, presenter, model, advocate and role model to people of all ages, will visit Allentown on June 3 for Good Shepherd’s fourth annual Boundless speaker series. Tilly, 20, will bring her message of inspiration beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Good Shepherd’s South Allentown Campus.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation – South Allentown Campus
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation – South Allentown Campus
850 South 5th St
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18103
https://www.goodshepherdrehab.org/location/south-allentown-hyland-center/