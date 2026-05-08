Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Presents: Tilly Lockey
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Presents: Tilly Lockey
Tilly Lockey, a British motivational speaker, social media star, presenter, model, advocate and role model to people of all ages, will visit Allentown on June 3 for Good Shepherd’s fourth annual Boundless speaker series. Tilly, 20, will bring her message of inspiration beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Good Shepherd’s South Allentown Campus.
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation – South Allentown Campus
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation – South Allentown Campus
850 South 5th StAllentown, Pennsylvania 18103