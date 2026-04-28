Godfrey Daniels 50th Golden Jubilee! – Featuring Americana Darlings Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams | with Special Guest Danielia Cotton

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams take the stage with their quartet for a special Golden Jubilee celebration honoring 50 years of Godfrey Daniels. The acclaimed Americana duo—longtime collaborators with Levon Helm and members of Bob Dylan’s band—bring decades of shared musical history and a partnership that has been unfolding since 1986. Their songs reflect the life they’ve built together through music, shaped by years on the road and in legendary rooms like Woodstock’s Levon Helm Studio, home of the Midnight Rambles.

This milestone concert at Moravian University’s Foy Concert Hall celebrates not only their remarkable collaboration but also the enduring spirit of Godfrey Daniels as a premier Live Music Listening Room. Join us for an evening that honors five decades of music, storytelling, and community in Bethlehem, offering audiences a rare chance to experience artists whose connection and craft have been shaped over a lifetime.

SPONSORED BY WDIY 88.1 FM | MORE SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

- contact Kate Hughes, Chair 50th Jubilee Committee

before May 13 - 610.390.4324 | development@godfreydaniels.org

LOCATION: MORAVIAN UNIVERSITY FOY CONCERT HALL | 342 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018