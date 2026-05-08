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Gala in the Garden

Gala in the Garden

Join us June 6, 2026, for our signature event — Gala in the Garden — to benefit Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital Pediatric Unit, the Lehigh Valley’s only inpatient pediatric rehabilitation unit with specialized programs for children facing complex medical conditions and injuries.

This elegant, black-tie-optional evening is both fun and sophisticated, featuring fine dining, live entertainment, fun footwear and meaningful stories of hope.

Each year, we honor a “featured family,” who share their personal, inspiring experience with Good Shepherd’s inpatient pediatric rehabilitation team.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation – South Allentown Campus
$250
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation – South Allentown Campus
850 South 5th St
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18103
https://www.goodshepherdrehab.org/location/south-allentown-hyland-center/