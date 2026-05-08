Join us June 6, 2026, for our signature event — Gala in the Garden — to benefit Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital Pediatric Unit, the Lehigh Valley’s only inpatient pediatric rehabilitation unit with specialized programs for children facing complex medical conditions and injuries.

This elegant, black-tie-optional evening is both fun and sophisticated, featuring fine dining, live entertainment, fun footwear and meaningful stories of hope.

Each year, we honor a “featured family,” who share their personal, inspiring experience with Good Shepherd’s inpatient pediatric rehabilitation team.