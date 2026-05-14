What began as a way to work with her friends has exploded on the comedy scene. Funny Women Of A Certain Age or WOACA was created to give older women comics a chance to be seen and heard. Frustrated with how women are portrayed on television once they hit 50, Carole decided to do something about it. She’s fighting ageism AND sexism one joke at a time. The women who appear in WOACA are all funny, vibrant and brilliant, they just happen to be of a certain age. These women paved the way for the female comics you see today. Funny Women of a Certain Age was Showtime's highest rated comedy special of 2019 and made television history as the first special to feature 6 female comics over the age of 50. The live tour features a rotating cast of top-notch comedians including women from the TV specials when their schedule permits.

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