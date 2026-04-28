Five For Fighting with String Quartet w/ Lace & Lee

John Ondrasik—the platinum‑selling, Grammy‑nominated artist behind Five for Fighting—has spent two decades evolving since “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” first took off. He has released six studio albums, including the platinum America Town and top‑10 Two Lights, and written hits such as “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” and “World.” His songs have earned over a billion streams and appeared in more than 350 films, shows, and commercials. A defining moment came when he performed “Superman” at the Concert for New York after 9/11.

Known for his soaring falsetto and piano‑driven songwriting, Ondrasik has sold over three million albums and tours in solo, band, and string‑quartet formats. He is also a keynote speaker who blends creativity and business insight while helping run his family’s company, Precision Wire Products.

In 2021, he released “Blood on My Hands,” responding to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and sparking ongoing work with evacuation groups. In 2022, he filmed “Can One Man Save the World?” in Ukraine with the Ukrainian Orchestra at the ruins of Antonov Airport, supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

His 2023 song “OK” addresses the Hamas attacks on Israel and the cultural fallout that followed. He later performed it at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv for hostage families, and a Wall Street Journal feature noted him as one of the few artists publicly condemning Hamas.

Discovered years ago in a dive bar by music publisher Carla Berkowitz—now his wife—Ondrasik has long championed charitable causes. He’s also built strong ties to the sports world, performing for SportsCenter, the Daytona 500, Monday Night Football, and more. Today, he balances songwriting, touring, the family business, and life with his wife, two children, and dog Ender, while continuing philanthropic work.