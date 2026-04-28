Elton vs Billy – Elton John / Billy Joel Tribute

Get ready for an electrifying tribute experience as Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John presents Elton VS. Billy, a spectacular celebration of two of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time: Elton John and Billy Joel! Doug Delescavage channels the magic of Sir Elton, then the stage ignites with the dynamic energy of special guest Danny V.—a veteran performer from the renowned 52nd Street Band: A Tribute to Billy Joel. Prepare for an unforgettable night of hits like "Rocket Man," "Piano Man," "Bennie and the Jets," and "New York State of Mind." This isn't just a concert; it's a high-octane musical showdown! Don't miss the chance to hear these iconic catalogs performed live.