Easton municipal band spring concert

The Easton Municipal Band continues its 2026 concert season with a FREE indoor performance at United Fellowship Lutheran Church on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM.

Coupled with a food drive, this exciting afternoon concert will feature an engaging variety of music including traditional marches, selections from stage and screen, lively jazz standards, and contemporary band compositions. Please bring your non-perishable food items to donate to the church’s food pantry. We will have a gift table with fun band merchandise and an opportunity to win several door prizes. We hope to see you there!

