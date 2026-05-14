Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience

Boasting some of New York City’s top professional rock musicians, Double Vision delivers the highest level of integrity and technical prowess, resulting in a legitimate tribute and authentic performance.

Second to none at recreating the masterful songs Foreigner fans worldwide have come to love, Double Vision brings audiences an unforgettable experience with ear to ear smiles, singing, dancing and clapping along to some of the greatest hit songs from the 70 and 80s, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold As Ice,” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Urgent,” “Double Vision,” “Head Games,” “Feels Like the First Time,” and more!