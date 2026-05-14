David Cook - American Idol Season 7 winner - rose to fame after breaking multiple Billboard records, including having 14 songs debut on Hot Digital Songs and 11 on the Hot 100. His early work includes the pre-Idol album Analog Heart, while Digital Vein later book-ended that era. In between, he sold over 2 million albums (including his platinum self-titled release) and more than 5 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum singles.

Beyond performing, Cook has built a career as a songwriter and international touring artist. In 2018, he released the EP Chromance, where he leaned into a broader sonic palette inspired by acts like Massive Attack and Nine Inch Nails. He described it as a shift from his earlier “rock” identity toward more experimental, atmospheric pop-rock influences.

That same year, he made his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots, valuing the collaborative, live nature of theatre and its message. He has also remained deeply committed to philanthropy, especially the National Brain Tumor Society. After losing his brother Adam to a brain tumor in 2009, he has regularly participated in the Race for Hope-DC and, with fans, has raised over $1.5 million for brain tumor research, which he calls his proudest achievement.

In 2020, he released “Reds Turn Blue,” a song about anxiety that he described as therapeutic, and “Strange World,” reflecting isolation and disconnection during the year. These, along with “Fire,” appeared on his 2021 EP The Looking Glass. In 2022, he released “TABOS (This’ll All Be Over Soon),” coinciding with his return to the American Idol stage for its 20th anniversary. In 2024, he released “Dead Weight,” co-written with longtime collaborator Andy Skib.