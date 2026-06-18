Dancing Queen - The Music of ABBA
Dancing Queen - The Music of ABBA
The Allentown Symphony Pops Orchestra presents Dancing Queen - The Music of ABBA at Miller Symphony Hall. Featuring Jeans ’n Classics vocalists and a rock band with the symphony, the concert celebrates the music of ABBA with songs including “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Waterloo,” “SOS,” “Fernando,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and more.
Miller Symphony Hall
$30 - $81
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Allentown Symphony Association
610-432-6715
info@allentownsymphony.org
Miller Symphony Hall
23 N. 6th StAllentown, Pennsylvania 18101
610-432-6715
info@allentownsymphony.org