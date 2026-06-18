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Dancing Queen - The Music of ABBA

Dancing Queen - The Music of ABBA

The Allentown Symphony Pops Orchestra presents Dancing Queen - The Music of ABBA at Miller Symphony Hall. Featuring Jeans ’n Classics vocalists and a rock band with the symphony, the concert celebrates the music of ABBA with songs including “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Waterloo,” “SOS,” “Fernando,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and more.

Miller Symphony Hall
$30 - $81
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Allentown Symphony Association
610-432-6715
info@allentownsymphony.org
http://millersymphonyhall.org
Miller Symphony Hall
23 N. 6th St
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18101
610-432-6715
info@allentownsymphony.org
http://www.millersymphonyhall.org