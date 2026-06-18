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Crys Matthews – Folk Music of the People, Rooted in Tradition, Justice, and Shared Humanity

Crys Matthews – Folk Music of the People, Rooted in Tradition, Justice, and Shared Humanity

Godfrey Daniels presents Crys Matthews, a folk and Americana artist whose music is rooted in tradition, justice, and shared humanity. Matthews brings powerful songwriting, a strong social voice, and a moving live performance to the intimate Godfrey Daniels listening room in Bethlehem.

Godfrey Daniels
$28.71 ADVANCE | $33.90 DAY OF SHOW
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org/Home.aspx

Artist Group Info

Crys Matthews
/www.crysmatthews.com
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org