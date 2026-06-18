Crys Matthews – Folk Music of the People, Rooted in Tradition, Justice, and Shared Humanity
Crys Matthews – Folk Music of the People, Rooted in Tradition, Justice, and Shared Humanity
Godfrey Daniels presents Crys Matthews, a folk and Americana artist whose music is rooted in tradition, justice, and shared humanity. Matthews brings powerful songwriting, a strong social voice, and a moving live performance to the intimate Godfrey Daniels listening room in Bethlehem.
Godfrey Daniels
$28.71 ADVANCE | $33.90 DAY OF SHOW
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
Artist Group Info
Crys Matthews
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org