For more than three decades, Cowboy Mouth has turned their Top 30 Billboard Mainstream Rock hit “Jenny Says” into a rallying cry for release, resilience, and unfiltered joy. With over half a million albums sold, thousands of performances, festival headlining shows for millions of fans, and millions of streams, the New Orleans alt/roots rock band is known for concerts that feel like celebrations of pure energy.

Led by frontman/drummer Fred LeBlanc alongside guitarist/vocalist John Thomas Griffith, bassist Brian Broussard, and rhythm guitarist/vocalist Frank Grocholski, Cowboy Mouth delivers a high-octane live experience built on connection and spontaneity. While songs like “I Believe” and “Everybody Loves Jill” are fan favorites, “Jenny Says” remains the centerpiece—a collective anthem urging audiences to let go of life’s weight and lose themselves in the moment.

A Cowboy Mouth show is part concert, part revival, driven by LeBlanc’s improvised monologues, powerful drumming, and constant call-and-response with the crowd. Each member adds their own force—Broussard’s kinetic bass lines, Griffith’s focused guitar work and vocals, and Grocholski’s steady musicianship—creating a unified blast of sound and spirit.

The band averages 80–100 shows a year, from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to iconic venues like The Windjammer in South Carolina and stages across the U.S. Every performance aims for the same result: leave the audience uplifted, energized, and recharged.

Formed in 1990 and named after Sam Shepard and Patti Smith’s play Cowboy Mouth, the band broke through with their MCA debut Are You with Me?, featuring “Jenny Says,” and has since released music independently while placing songs in films like The Underneath and Meet The Robinsons.

Three decades on, Cowboy Mouth remains exactly what it set out to be: loud, joyful, unpredictable, and unapologetically alive.