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Claudia Schmidt – Storytelling, Humor, and Reflection Blended Into a Memorable Shared Evening

Claudia Schmidt – Storytelling, Humor, and Reflection Blended Into a Memorable Shared Evening

Claudia Schmidt brings a rare kind of performance to the stage—one where songs, stories, humor, and reflection blend into a shared experience with the audience. Moving easily between vivid storytelling and music, Schmidt invites listeners into moments both personal and universal, from the quiet wonder of a night sky to the everyday frustrations and joys that shape our lives. Having performed on stages across the country, she continues to keep each show fresh and engaging.

Godfrey Daniels
$27.67 ADVANCE | $32.86 DAY OF SHOW
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org/Home.aspx

Artist Group Info

Godfrey Daniels
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org