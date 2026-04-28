Claudia Schmidt – Storytelling, Humor, and Reflection Blended Into a Memorable Shared Evening
Claudia Schmidt – Storytelling, Humor, and Reflection Blended Into a Memorable Shared Evening
Claudia Schmidt brings a rare kind of performance to the stage—one where songs, stories, humor, and reflection blend into a shared experience with the audience. Moving easily between vivid storytelling and music, Schmidt invites listeners into moments both personal and universal, from the quiet wonder of a night sky to the everyday frustrations and joys that shape our lives. Having performed on stages across the country, she continues to keep each show fresh and engaging.
Godfrey Daniels
$27.67 ADVANCE | $32.86 DAY OF SHOW
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
Artist Group Info
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org