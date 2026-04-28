Chris Knight w/ Chance Stanley

“In his first release in more than seven years, Chris Knight has snarled out an album that’s gruff, uncompromising and perfect for the times.” — Associated Press

Chris Knight knows listeners have expectations, but with Almost Daylight—his first album in seven years—he created the record he truly believed in. Over more than two decades, Knight has become a standout in American songwriting, releasing eight acclaimed albums, touring relentlessly, and earning recognition as one of the country’s most uncompromising storytellers. Hailed as “the last of a dying breed” (The New York Times) and “a storyteller in the best traditions of Mellencamp and Springsteen” (USA Today), Knight has built a loyal following from Texas roadhouses to New York rock clubs.

Almost Daylight stays true to Knight’s style—featuring rural characters, desperate men, and survivors—but also reveals unexpected tenderness. Themes of compassion, redemption, and love emerge. "The title is key," Knight explains. "Through all these songs, you could find a theme about seeking shelter.” Produced by Grammy-winner Ray Kennedy, the album features scorching guitars from Dan Baird, rich harmonies from Chris Clark, Siobhan Kennedy, and Lee Ann Womack, and deeper instrumentation than any Knight record before, blending Appalachian textures with piano, B-3, accordion, and Wurlitzer.

Knight pushed himself creatively, avoiding acoustic arrangements for a raw, edgy sound. The album opens with the defiant “I’m William Callahan,” followed by the plaintive “Crooked Mile,” “Send It On Down,” and tracks like “I Won’t Look Back” and “Trouble Up Ahead.” His cover of Johnny Cash’s “Flesh and Blood” adds warmth, while “Go On” offers optimism. “The Damn Truth” addresses cultural division, and the title track is an unapologetic ode to love. The album closes with a raucous duet with John Prine on “Mexican Home.”

A native of Slaughters, Kentucky, Knight is eager to bring these songs to the stage. Inspired by John Prine and Steve Earle, he now influences a new generation drawn to his raw honesty. "If I don’t have something worth saying, I’m not opening my mouth,” he says. Almost Daylight marks a new chapter in his legacy.

