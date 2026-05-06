Cheers to 250: Brewing in America - Exhibit Opening Celebration

250 years. One Industrial Revolution. And a whole lot of beer.

Cheers to 250: Brewing in America invites visitors to raise a glass to the rich and revolutionary history of beer in the United States. Opening May 16, 2026, and running through March 2027, this museum-wide exhibition traces brewing’s journey from colonial hearths and bustling taverns to the dynamic modern industry of today. Through immersive displays, artifacts, and interactive experiences, the exhibition reveals how beer has been shaped by and has helped shape American society for 250 years.

Explore the people, technologies, and ideas behind the brew. Discover the essential roles women played in early brewing, the influence of refrigeration and pasteurization, and the power of steam-driven industry. Step into the world of 19th-century innovation at the Brewer’s Hall of the 1876 Centennial Exhibition, examine the science and art of the brewing process from grain to bottle, and uncover how marketing, distribution, and unionization transformed beer into a national business.

From the challenges of Prohibition to the resurgence of small-scale craft and home brewing, Cheers to 250 connects brewing to broader themes of immigration, labor, economics, and innovation. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a science-minded visitor, or simply curious about what’s in your glass, this exhibition offers a spirited look at how brewing reflects America’s past and continues to shape its future.

Join us on May 16 for an Exhibit Opening Celebration including demonstrations, tastings, music, guest lectures and more.

Cheers to 250 Companion Programming

Saturday, Sept 12th

1PM Presentation: Yeast & Brewing with Dr. Gregory Lang

Saturday, Oct 3rd

1PM Presentation: Beer Garden in the Ball Park: baseball and beer with Professor John Smith

Saturday, Oct 17

1PM Presentation: The Chemistry of Beer with Dr. Joseph Menicucci

Saturday, Nov. 28

11AM Presentation: Prohibition in South Bethlehem with Professor Adam Bentz