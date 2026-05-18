Chatham County Line at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
Chatham County Line at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
Launched a little more than twenty years ago in Raleigh, North Carolina, Chatham County Line built a devoted local following on the strength of their genre-bending live show—an intoxicating blend of bluegrass, folk, country, and rock and roll.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
$23
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Chatham County Line
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West BroadwayJim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com