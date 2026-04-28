Carla Ulbrich & Mike Agranoff Co-Bill – Bring Funny Songs, Parody, Sharp Storytelling, and Big Laughs

We can all use a good laugh, and this split-bill delivers. Carla Ulbrich brings her offbeat perspective and sharply observed humor, pairing original songs with parodies that take aim at life’s everyday absurdities. Mike Agranoff adds his own mix of wit and deep musical knowledge, drawing from folk traditions, unexpected finds, and the occasional delightfully over-the-top parody. Together, they create a night that balances humor, storytelling, and strong musicianship—an experience that fits right at home in the intimate listening room at Godfrey Daniels.

