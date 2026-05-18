Bywater Call at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Often transcending genres, Bywater Call is known for their dynamic, emotional live shows, featuring powerful vocals and exciting interplay between all band members.

A powerhouse seven-piece Southern soul, roots rock outfit from Toronto, Canada; the band is comprised of Meghan Parnell (vocals), Dave Barnes (guitar), Bruce McCarthy (drums), Mike Meusel (bass), newest member, John Kervin (keys), Stephen Dyte (trumpet) and Julian Nalli (tenor sax).