Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers' Market
Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers' Market
The Bethlehem Rose Garden is a curated farmer's market that serves as a thriving and welcoming outlet, directly connecting the greater Lehigh Valley community to our local farmers, artisans and service providers. The market is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026.
Bethlehem Rose Garden
Free
Every week through Oct 10, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Bethlehem Rose Garden
W Union Blvd. & 725 8th Ave.Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018