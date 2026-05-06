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Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers' Market

Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers' Market

The Bethlehem Rose Garden is a curated farmer's market that serves as a thriving and welcoming outlet, directly connecting the greater Lehigh Valley community to our local farmers, artisans and service providers. The market is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026.

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Bethlehem Rose Garden
Free
Every week through Oct 10, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Bethlehem Rose Garden
W Union Blvd. & 725 8th Ave.
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018