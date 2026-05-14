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Bethlehem Garden Club May Meeting

Bethlehem Garden Club May Meeting

The Bethlehem Garden Club is having a presentation on "Urgent Tree Care: How to Care for your Ornamental Trees and Shrubs in an Ever-Changing Climate", Presented by Taylor Breinich on Thursday, May 21st at Advent Moravian Church, 3730 Jacksonville Road, Bethlehem. Doors Open at 12:30, Program at 1:00 followed by club meeting and refreshments. The program is free and open to the public. Please join us.

Advent Moravian Church
12:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Bethlehem Garden Club

Artist Group Info

Steve Fluharty
Advent Moravian Church
3730 Jacksonville Rd.
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18017
610-868-0477
office@adventmoravianbethlehem.org
http://www.adventmoravianbethlehem.org