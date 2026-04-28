© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚

Bethlehem Garden Club April Open House meeting

Bethlehem Garden Club April Open House meeting

The Bethlehem Garden Club is having a free Open House meeting on Wednesday evening, April 29th at Advent Moravian Church, 3730 Jacksonville Road, Bethlehem. A presentation on "Jessie the Florist" will be given by Jessie Duke. Doors Open at 6:00 pm, Program is at 6:30 pm, followed by refreshments.

The program is free and open to the public. Please join us.

Advent Moravian Church
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 29 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

Bethlehem Garden Club

Artist Group Info

Steve Fluharty
Advent Moravian Church
3730 Jacksonville Rd.
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18017
610-868-0477
office@adventmoravianbethlehem.org
http://www.adventmoravianbethlehem.org