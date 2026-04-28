Bethlehem Garden Club April Open House meeting

The Bethlehem Garden Club is having a free Open House meeting on Wednesday evening, April 29th at Advent Moravian Church, 3730 Jacksonville Road, Bethlehem. A presentation on "Jessie the Florist" will be given by Jessie Duke. Doors Open at 6:00 pm, Program is at 6:30 pm, followed by refreshments.

The program is free and open to the public. Please join us.