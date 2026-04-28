Back To The Garden 1969 - The Woodstock Experience

Half a million people came to a small dairy farm in upstate New York.

They came to be a part of what would become an historic event.

They came to be a part of “a gathering of the tribes.”

They came to be a part of the music.

They came to “the Garden.”

Now, over 50 years later, we invite you to return with us.

Come with us… back to the music.

Come with us… back to the magic.

Come with us… Back To The Garden.



America's Premier Woodstock Tribute! Celebrating the 57th Anniversary of The Woodstock Music Festival!

The Experience

The Woodstock Music Festival was the ultimate rock concert, a celebration of peace, love and music. Now, more than fifty years later, let us help you create your own Woodstock Event.

Back To The Garden 1969

Formed by Gary Adamson in 2009, this is a group of versatile musicians and singers who have come together to celebrate the music, and spirit, of the Woodstock Era.

The Music

The band recreates the classic sounds associated with Woodstock. The musical performances are a tribute to the artists who made Woodstock great, including Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jimi Hendrix, Sly &The Family Stone, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin, The Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Canned Heat, Ten Years After, The Who, Mountain, Richie Havens, Melanie, Arlo Guthrie, Blood, Sweat & Tears, The Grateful Dead, Country Joe & The Fish,…and more!

The Experience

BTTG 1969 brings you a full multimedia theatrical event, recreating the Woodstock Experience through period costuming, lighting, video, and sound bites. Storytelling also enhances the mood, with tales of the festival, the legendary artists who performed, and the backdrop of the tumultuous decade of the 60s.

Not your typical tribute band! Most tribute bands perform the music of only one artist. BTTG 1969 is a tribute to a very special moment in time, and to the many artists whose music will forever be known as “Classic Rock.” From nostalgic Baby Boomers to intrigued Gen Z'ers, and all those in between, there is something in this show for EVERYONE!

So, grab your tie dye and love beads...and celebrate Woodstock!