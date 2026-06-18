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Archer Music Hall presents Houndmouth

Archer Music Hall presents Houndmouth

Archer Music Hall presents Houndmouth, an alternative blues and rock band from New Albany, Indiana. Known for their rootsy sound, harmonies, and energetic live performances, the band brings its blend of rock, folk, blues, and Americana to Allentown.

Archer Music Hall
$39.80 - $95.90
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Houndmouth
Archer Music Hall
939 Hamilton St
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18101
610-798-1466
archerInfo@livenation.com
https://www.archermusichall.com/