An Evening with Wilco

For 30 years, Wilco has been a pioneering force in independent music. The Chicago rock band has released 13 studio albums and won multiple Grammy Awards. They have founded their own record label, dBpm Records, and renowned Solid Sound festival. The sextet comprised of Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Pat Sansone, Nels Cline, and Mikael Jorgensen—continues to be regarded as a live powerhouse, as described by NPR, “To see Wilco on stage is to hear the best of the best.” The band’s newest album, Cousin, was released in 2023, followed by 2024’s Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP.

