Almost Queen - A Tribute To Queen

They don't just pay tribute to the legendary band, Almost Queen transports you back in time to experience the magic and essence of Queen themselves. This deliberate four-piece band is "guaranteed to blow your mind" with iconic four-part harmonies and expertly executed musical interludes. Almost Queen's impressive tribute to Queen is nothing short of breathtaking. The band's authenticity shines through in their impeccable attention to detail and genuine costumes, while their live energy and precision will leave music fans of all ages with an unforgettable concert experience.

Almost Queen's concerts are a true testament to the band's love for Queen's music. Fans often travel long distances just to experience Almost Queen's carefully curated setlist featuring Queen's best-loved songs, like “Somebody to Love,” “Don't Stop Me Now,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,“ and “Radio Ga Ga.” Almost Queen occasionally plays some lesser-known album tracks, such as “Flash,” “Spread Your Wings,” and “Love of My Life,” as well as other hidden gems. And of course, no Queen tribute concert would be complete without classics like “Bohemian Rhapsody,“ “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions!” It's no wonder fans keep coming back for more, attending again and again to experience the music of Queen in a manner that only Almost Queen delivers.