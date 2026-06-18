Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas with special guest Theo Lawrence
Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas with special guest Theo Lawrence
State Theatre of Easton presents Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas with special guest Theo Lawrence. For nearly four decades, Alison Krauss & Union Station have been one of the most celebrated acts in bluegrass and roots music, known for a sound that brings together roots, country, rock and roll, and pop influences.
State Theatre
$130 - $210
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
State Theatre
253 Northampton StreetEaston , Pennsylvania 18042
1-800-999-7828
info@statetheatre.org