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Adaptive Sports Day

Adaptive Sports Day

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation is committed to supporting lifelong health, wellness and opportunities for individuals to stay active and engaged in their communities. We’re excited to launch our first community event focused on inclusive movement, recreation and wellness. This free event will bring together a variety of sports, health and wellness vendors, along with Good Shepherd’s expertise, to help individuals explore new ways to stay active, engaged and empowered.

More Info
610-242-0819

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital
3200 Center Valley Parkway
Center Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
https://www.goodshepherdrehab.org/location/good-shepherd-rehabilitation-hospital/