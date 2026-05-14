They are called 40 FINGERS, they are Italian and they are the phenomenal quartet of guitarists who, to the tune of millions of views, are conquering social networks all over the world (over 100 million views!) with their masterful reinterpretations and rearrangements of famous rock and pop hits, film and TV series soundtracks, and an official endorsement such as that of Queen, who applauded and published on the official Queen website the “40 Fingers” version of Bohemian Rhapsody.

They have also been acclaimed by numerous Italian and international music stars who have chosen them to duet together: from Andrea Bocelli to US singer Tory Kelly, and Andy Summers of The Police to revisit the band’s famous song “Bring on the Night.”

Each with a strong musical history and a different background, the four musicians together explore new sonic universes in the name of fingerpicking proposing a vast repertoire that starts with a reinterpretation for four guitars of rock and pop songs and ends with their own original compositions. The shared passion that the four of them have for the world of film and TV series and for their scores has also led them to try their hand at a series of original arrangements of famous soundtracks, including their “40 finger” version of the two main themes of John Williams' work on George Lucas' Star Wars saga, The Last of the Mohicans, a sensational Disney medley and the medley from Harry Potter.

The stage is the natural home of 40 FINGERS. They take the audience on a musical journey with no linguistic or geographical boundaries through their versions of “Sultans of Swing,” “Africa, “ “Sound of Silence,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Last of the Mohicans,” “Libertango” and other tracks that span genres in a comprehensive way, uniting and thrilling all music lovers.