118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Mass in B Minor
118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Mass in B Minor
In performing a work that transcends time and place, the Bach Choir continues its century-long tradition offering Bach's monumental Mass in B Minor. For some, it's a cherished reunion with old friends and familiar faces; for others, it's a first encounter with soul-stirring music that fills Packer Memorial Church with awe and wonder. Whether you come from across the street or across the ocean, we invite you to be a part of this extraordinary and time-honored experience.
Packer Memorial Church
$45 - $70
02:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
610-866-4382
office@bach.org
Packer Memorial Church
18 University DriveBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-758-3000