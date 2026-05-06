118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Mass in B Minor

In performing a work that transcends time and place, the Bach Choir continues its century-long tradition offering Bach's monumental Mass in B Minor. For some, it's a cherished reunion with old friends and familiar faces; for others, it's a first encounter with soul-stirring music that fills Packer Memorial Church with awe and wonder. Whether you come from across the street or across the ocean, we invite you to be a part of this extraordinary and time-honored experience.