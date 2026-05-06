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118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Mass in B Minor

118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Mass in B Minor

In performing a work that transcends time and place, the Bach Choir continues its century-long tradition offering Bach's monumental Mass in B Minor. For some, it's a cherished reunion with old friends and familiar faces; for others, it's a first encounter with soul-stirring music that fills Packer Memorial Church with awe and wonder. Whether you come from across the street or across the ocean, we invite you to be a part of this extraordinary and time-honored experience.

Packer Memorial Church
$45 - $70
02:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
610-866-4382
office@bach.org
https://bach.org/
Packer Memorial Church
18 University Drive
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-758-3000
https://chaplain.lehigh.edu/packer-memorial-church-0