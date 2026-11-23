STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We will try to gain some perspective now on astonishing news. Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO. A week and a half ago, the company's board removed Huang after he admitted to affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. Just a few days ago, the board said they would not reconsider that decision. This morning, they say they did. NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley is on the line once again. Scott, welcome back.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Steve.

INSKEEP: OK. We've been looking together at this statement from Nvidia. And I just want to go through a couple of key phrases here. First, they say the board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead Nvidia. What strikes you there?

HORSLEY: Well, it's a striking turnaround for this board. As you say, just last week, they were stiff-arming pressure to reinstate Jensen Huang. But look, the Nasdaq fell 10% last week. And the board and the president, I think, took note of the stock market gyrations that have followed Huang's ouster. The president has weighed in this morning saying he supports the board's decision, that it was correct not only for the company but for the U.S. economy. And, you know, we know this president puts a lot of stock in the stock market, the performance of the stock market.

And the market likes what it sees this morning. The Dow was up 1,200 points just before the top of the hour. Nvidia's own shares were up more than 30%. We should say stocks were poised for a rebound anyway after the big sell-off last week. But certainly, this news this morning has supercharged that rally.

INSKEEP: Now, you mentioned the president. Of course, you mean President Trump. The board itself says they received, quote, "input from senior levels of the United States government." I mean, all signs point to the possibility that the input was from a very senior level of the United States government.

HORSLEY: Yes. And in his own social media post this morning, the president says the attorney general of the United States has confirmed that there's no evidence that Huang conducted any unlawful conduct. So, you know, the president has enlisted the AG in this effort.

INSKEEP: Can I just mention, however, Scott, there are a number of members of this administration who have, at least in the past, posed as China hawks - people who are very suspicious of the rivalry with China, not trusting of China, very concerned about China catching up technologically. And of course, what's at issue here are Nvidia chips that are supposed to be banned from China that may have been getting there through this company that Alice Huang - Jensen Huang's girlfriend - was working for. Is there any divide in the administration on this question of whether to be kind to Jensen Huang?

HORSLEY: Yes, there is a division. And that goes back a long ways. You'll remember that, you know, the president initially said that they couldn't sell their chips to China - not their most advanced chip, but their next most advanced - and then said Nvidia could sell the next most advanced chips to China, so long as the government got a cut of the proceeds. There has definitely been a divide within the administration between the China hawks that want to take a hard line, and then the more transactional parties in the administration that want to do a lot of business. And I think the president has very clearly sided here with the transactional side.

INSKEEP: And it certainly seems that a lot of people in the tech world wanted to do a lot of business and wanted Huang back.

HORSLEY: That's right, because Nvidia is really the linchpin of the whole AI boom. And of course, a lot of stock market wealth is riding on that right now.

INSKEEP: And I guess, before we let you go, we'll just mention that Jensen Huang is quoted in this Nvidia statement saying, "I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution." He says he's coming back with the, quote, "greatest humility." Scott, thanks so much.

HORSLEY: Good to be with you.

INSKEEP: NPR's Scott Horsley. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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