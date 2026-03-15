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Sunday Puzzle: BAD!

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published March 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On air challenge

Today's puzzle is BAD! Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase in which the first word starts BA- and the second word starts D-.
Ex. Where you leave your luggage after checking in for a flight  -->  BAGGAGE DROPOFF

1. Where a pitcher and catcher play

2. Waltz, tango, or foxtrot

3. Rear entrance to a house

4. Total of 13 items, as doughnuts

5. July 14, as celebrated in France

6. New Year's Eve event at Times Square

7. One who gives instructions from the rear of a car

8. Frozen cocktail made with rum and a yellow-skinned fruit

9. What you might prepare a casserole in

10. If you've already paid $15 on a $20 invoice, then $5 would be this

11. Term of endearment similar to "sweetums" or "honeybunch"

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Donn Dimichele, of Redlands, Calif. Name a famous musical duo. Remove four consecutive letters of the duo's name and phonetically you'll name a famous nonmusical duo. Who are they?

Challenge answer

Righteous Brothers -> Wright Brothers

Winner

Justin Marciniak of Overland, KS

This week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Donn Dimichele, of Redlands, Calif. Name a famous musical duo. Remove four consecutive letters of the duo's name and phonetically you'll name a famous nonmusical duo. Who are they?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, March 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz