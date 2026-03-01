Sunday Puzzle: Sandwiched

On-air challenge

I'm going to name two things from the same category. You name the only thing in that category that fits between my two things alphabetically.

Ex. Blue Indigo --> GREEN (colors of the rainbow)

1. August / February

2. Five / Nine

3. Bashful / Dopey

4. Tau / Upsilon

5. Kings / Lakers

6. Nixon / Pierce

7. Ventnor Avenue / Virginia Avenue

8. Cuspid / Molar

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif.

Name something you don't want to have at night (3,5). Shift each of the letters of the second word nine spaces later in the alphabet. If your count reaches the end of the alphabet, continue counting from the start. The result will name a famous singer.

Challenge Answer

Bad sleep —> Bad Bunny

Winner

Jonathan Black of Brockport, NY.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Andrea Carla Michaels, of San Francisco. Name a famous 20th century writer. Remove the last two letters of the first name and the last letter of the last name. The result will name a clothing material. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, March 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

