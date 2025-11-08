Fresh Air Weekend: Filmmaker Judd Apatow; Dancer Misty Copeland

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Filmmaker Judd Apatow shares his personal archive in 'Comedy Nerd': Apatow began collecting autographs and memorabilia when he was 10 — and he never stopped. He shares decades of photographs, letters, scripts and journals in a new memoir.

50 years on, Patti Smith's Horses still sounds like nothing else before or since: Smith's 1975 debut album announced the arrival of an artist who wanted to be a rock star on her own very literary terms. Critic Ken Tucker reviews a new anniversary edition of Horses, supplemented with previously unreleased music.

'It's as if I've been reborn': Misty Copeland begins a next chapter in 'a new body': Copeland says her final performance with American Ballet Theatre was a thank you to the communities that had supported her. "What I represented is something far bigger than me," she says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2025 NPR