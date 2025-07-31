Senator Alex Padilla on redistricting efforts by Republicans

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

And the person who succeeded Kamala Harris is on the line with us now, California's United States Senator Alex Padilla. Senator, so what do you know about what Harris is planning to do? I know you two are friends. You got to know something.

ALEX PADILLA: (Laughter) Good morning, A. Good morning. Thanks for having me back. And, you know, I wish I knew. I wish I could tell you.

MARTÍNEZ: Aw. Wait, wait...

PADILLA: But it was a big announcement yesterday. Certainly respect her decision.

MARTÍNEZ: There's a difference between I wish I knew and what you could tell me.

PADILLA: But I don't think she's retired, retired yet. There's a lot of fight left in her.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. There's a difference between what you can tell me and I don't know.

PADILLA: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: So you know something, but OK, fine. We'll leave it at that because the real reason we brought you on is to talk about that Republican push to redraw the Texas Congressional map. And you're pushing, Senator, for an investigation into whether White House officials actually violated the Hatch Act. That bars federal employees from participating in political activity while on duty. Why do you think White House officials may have violated the Hatch Act?

PADILLA: Right. Look, well, there's so much that's wrong with this effort to get Texas to redistrict and squeeze out some additional Republican seats 'cause that's what Donald Trump wants. But starting with how they're going about it - Donald Trump calling for it from the grounds of the White House and engaging White House officials, top Department of Justice officials to coordinate with Texas Republican officials in this effort. There's a law on the books known as the Hatch Act which explicitly prohibits administration officials from engaging in partisan political activity. I mean, it...

MARTÍNEZ: But not the president, right? Senator, the president doesn't apply to the Hatch Act.

PADILLA: It doesn't apply to the president, but it applies to everybody around him.

MARTÍNEZ: OK.

PADILLA: And in the past, there have been folks who've been in - gotten into trouble for helping, you know, a political campaign through endorsements and fundraising. That's one level. This is a lot more devious. And the president has made it very clear. He's not even trying to hide it. The purpose for redistricting in Texas is to create additional Republican seats. So that's as partisan as it gets, No. 1. And No. 2, it just goes to show you how unpopular and harmful to the country his agenda is. Their only hope at holding onto power through the midterms is not to convince the American public on their ideas or accomplishments. It's to rig the election before it starts.

MARTÍNEZ: But Democrats have had redistricting efforts in the past - Illinois, Oregon, New Mexico in recent years to their advantage. Why is this any different?

PADILLA: Well, it's - when you do redistricting, which we're required to do every 10 years after the census, there's criteria that goes into how the lines are to be drawn. You can't do it in a discriminatory fashion. That's part of voting rights and voting rights protections that have existed for decades. You know, whether Republicans continue to respect those or not, that's one of the things that folks are watching for.

MARTÍNEZ: So I'm thinking, Senator, about how someone with a different view from you might look at this. And they might say that, hey, Democrats are just angry or crying foul because they're lagging in this political ground game, and that Republicans are just being more aggressive. What do you say to that?

PADILLA: Absolutely not true. This is beyond just an abuse of the system. And again, they're saying the quiet part out loud, and it's not even a whisper. It's with a bullhorn. Go get me some additional Republican seats in Texas. It really, you know, brings the mind back to after the 2020 election when Donald Trump called the secretary of state of Georgia and said go find me 11,000 votes. You know, they'll do whatever it takes to win, the rule of law be damned.

MARTÍNEZ: In California, though, Senator, Democrats - including reportedly Governor Gavin Newsom - are pushing to counter the Texas redistricting with their own redrawing of districts. So isn't this all part of this political tit for tat that happens all across the country?

PADILLA: Well, I think here's where things are. You know, there's a map - a proposed map that has been released by Texas officials. Has not been voted on yet by the legislature. So there's still time for Texas to stand down, which I think is the ideal scenario. But if Texas goes through with it, again, this blatant political power grab, because the stakes are so high - we've seen what's happening at the national level.

Trump and the Republicans in Congress are decimating the social safety net. They're cutting access to health care. You know, they're rolling back the clock on environmental protections in our battle against climate change and so much more. The stakes are high enough where we have to meet fire with fire. But ideal scenario, Texas stands down and we have a battle of ideas next year at the ballot box.

MARTÍNEZ: Because Gavin Newsom's administration has talked to state election officials about, you know, the timing of maybe a special election to overturn its nonpartisan commission which decides on redistricting. So, I mean, it's all a power grab, right? I mean, it's - everything's high stakes, it seems like.

PADILLA: Well, I mean, I don't blame the governor or the legislature at all. I support them looking into every tool in the toolbox because of the damage and destruction that's been brought by the Trump administration. And the Republicans in Congress have been complicit in that.

MARTÍNEZ: What penalties should happen if indeed it is found that there are violations of the Hatch Act?

PADILLA: Well, there's a variety of penalties, depending on how deep, how engaged these top Trump administration officials - and Department of Justice officials, by the way - have been engaged here. So we do have confirmation that the Office of Special Counsel has begun its investigation. We'll wait for the investigation to conclude and provide some recommendations.

MARTÍNEZ: One more chance, Senator. Is Kamala Harris running for the Democratic presidential nomination, yes or no?

PADILLA: (Laughter) That I do not know. All I know is she's got a lot of fight left in her, and there's a lot of ways in which she'll impact the direction of our country.

MARTÍNEZ: You know something, Senator. You know something. That's U.S. Democratic Senator Alex Padilla of California. Thank you very much.

PADILLA: Thank you. Have a good day.

