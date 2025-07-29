A look at the long-term goals of the U.S. and China from ongoing trade talks

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

President Trump met with European officials to clinch a trade deal in Scotland in recent days. Today, in Sweden, some of his top representatives are meeting with their Chinese counterparts. Now, much of the trade between the two countries ground to a halt after President Trump increased tariffs on Chinese goods to at least a hundred and forty-five percent. Under the current temporary deal, U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports stand at 30% while China imposes 10% tariffs on American products.

Elizabeth Economy joins us now. She's the Hargrove senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution. She was also a senior adviser for China at the U.S. Department of Commerce under former President Joe Biden. So Elizabeth, third round of talks between Washington and Beijing in the last few months. Are you expecting a breakthrough this week?

ELIZABETH ECONOMY: I don't think we're going to see a breakthrough. I think, actually, USTR Greer has signaled that there's not going to be a breakthrough, and Secretary of the Treasury Bessent has said we're looking to extend this trade truce for another three months to continue negotiations. So what I'm expecting is really just small progress on trying to establish the parameters of a deal that could be announced at a President Trump-President Xi summit in late October or early November, likely on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' Summit in Korea. President Trump has said he very much wants to meet with President Xi. So I would look for...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

ECONOMY: ...A trip to Beijing.

MARTÍNEZ: And APEC is the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, a group of 21 countries in the region. Elizabeth, what do they want from each other? What - let's start with the U.S. What does the U.S. want from China?

ECONOMY: I think the United States has two different types of asks that it's making of China. I think on the one hand, they want what we saw in the first Trump administration, the Phase One trade deal, which is Chinese purchases of U.S. goods, agriculture like soybeans, corn, energy, planes, you know, medical devices they've talked about. I think they also, of course, want China - the Chinese government to allow the sale of TikTok to a U.S. entity.

And I think the second type of thing that they want is for China to change the way that it does business. I think they want the Chinese to stop exporting their overcapacity, you know, in areas like solar panels and EVs and batteries. And we'll see it coming in legacy semiconductors and new materials. So, you know, this is a pattern. It's - it has to do with the Chinese economic model, and, you know, the administration wants China to change its model. They want China to stop supporting, you know, Russia's war against Ukraine. They want China to stop buying Iranian oil, and they want China to open its market and to stop its protectionist measures. So those are the - that's the - the sort of second set of asks...

MARTÍNEZ: OK.

ECONOMY: ...I think, is much tougher.

MARTÍNEZ: So what does China want?

ECONOMY: China wants relaxation of export controls on U.S. technology, and it wants to be treated like other countries, like the U.S. treats other countries. So reduce the level of tariffs to the level that we just saw in the EU-U.S. trade deal. You know, change the sort of in and outbound investment restrictions that the U.S. has put - you know, has targeted really specifically on China. And it wants the U.S. not to bother it about the nature of its economic model, which it considers to be, you know, quite successful overall.

MARTÍNEZ: One last thing really quick. We're seeing reports that Taiwan's president will not be making a planned trip to the United States. Do we know why, and might it have something to do with what's going on between the United States and China?

ECONOMY: Absolutely. I think President Trump has signaled that he doesn't want anything to interfere with the negotiations, and a transit for a Taiwanese president has typically led to Chinese protests. And we've also seen that President Trump has said he doesn't want any more export controls to be levied on China right now. He's really targeting, you know, this idea of a trip to Beijing and a summit with President Xi and the announcement of a new trade deal.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Elizabeth Economy, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. Elizabeth, thanks.

ECONOMY: Thank you.

