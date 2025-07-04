Russian airstrikes intensify after Pentagon pauses weapon shipments to Ukraine

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Ukraine says it needs crucial munitions, such as air defense missiles, as Russia escalates its airstrikes on Ukrainian cities. A large-scale attack overnight on the capital, Kyiv, is the largest aerial assault of the war. That's according to Ukrainian officials.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The Pentagon says the U.S. might not have enough stockpiles and has paused some weapons shipments already promised to Ukraine. Meanwhile, President Trump called Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday and is expected to speak to Ukraine's president later today.

MARTÍNEZ: With us now to discuss all of this is NPR's Ukraine correspondent, Joanna Kakissis, who is in Cuba. And a warning - we're going to hear sounds of explosions and gunfire during this report. So, Joanna, did President Trump make any progress in convincing his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to end the war in this phone call?

JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: Well, President Trump said he did not make progress, and that aligns with what the Kremlin told state-run media in Moscow. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin will not agree to a ceasefire until what he calls the root causes of Russia's invasion of Ukraine are addressed.

MARTÍNEZ: Root causes. That sounds like something we've heard before.

KAKISSIS: Yeah. That's usually shorthand for the Kremlin's claim that it invaded Ukraine in 2022 to prevent the country from joining NATO, the Western security alliance. Now, the Kremlin has said NATO could use Ukraine as a launchpad to attack Russia. Now, Ukraine and its allies have firmly rejected this claim. And also, Vladimir Putin himself has suggested that all of Ukraine belongs to Russia.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, did Putin and Trump discuss the military aid the Pentagon says it's withholding from Ukraine?

KAKISSIS: Well, the Kremlin said that the weapons pause was not discussed during this call. The Pentagon says the reason for the pause is that it's been reviewing stockpiles and discovered certain weapons, especially air defense missiles, are running low. However, the shipments were already on their way to Ukraine, and they have stopped in Poland, according to NPR's Tom Bowman. Now, Ukraine is trying to find a new source for some weapons and munitions, including making their own. Ukrainian security analyst Hanna Shelest told me that cannot happen quickly.

HANNA SHELEST: Ukraine is now developing different types of munition because we understand that we don't have reliable partners anymore, but at the same time, we cannot just do it in one month.

KAKISSIS: And, A, there are items like missiles for America-designed Patriot air defense systems that only the U.S. can provide, at least for now.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, how have Ukrainians reacted to this pause?

KAKISSIS: Well, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to speak to Trump about it. The two leaders are set to talk by phone later this morning. Because Russian airstrikes are now more frequent, Ukraine is burning through air defense supplies to protect its cities.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSIONS)

KAKISSIS: So, A, I recorded air defense teams last night here in Kyiv trying to shoot down Russian drones and missiles flying over our neighborhood. We heard explosions all night. There were injuries, fires, lots of damage. And this morning, the air had this burning smell. And now, on Thursday, a city that's less protected than Kyiv was attacked, the city of Poltava. It's about a four-hour drive east of Kyiv. We spoke with Olha Dukova (ph), a 34-year-old mom there. She saw a drone flying over her car as she was picking her child up from kindergarten.

OLHA DUKOVA: (Through interpreter) It is becoming more and more dangerous in Poltava. Of course, we have a lot of people fighting. But everyone says that we really lack weapons, air defense to defend ourselves.

KAKISSIS: So, A, it's really obvious to her and other Ukrainians that air defense is crucial now, especially as the Kremlin appears determined to continue its war on Ukraine.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR's Joanna Kakissis in Kyiv. Joanna, thank you.

