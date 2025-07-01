How to stay safe while swimming this summer

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

It's summer, which means it's swimming season. Time to hit the pool, the lake or the ocean. And with all of that in mind, we have some tips on how to stay safe in the water and how to keep an eye on other people swimming because drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for kids ages 1 to 4. It can happen really fast and really quietly and can even look like play. Marielle Segarra, host of NPR's Life Kit podcast, tells us what to watch for.

MARIELLE SEGARRA, BYLINE: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it can take as little as 20 seconds for a child to drown. And a lot of the time, when a kid drowns, there are adults present. That was the case when Chezik Tsunoda's 3-year-old son drowned in a backyard pool in 2018. His name was Yori.

CHEZIK TSUNODA: Once that happened, obviously it turned my life upside down, and I recognized how many people and parents didn't have all of the understanding and tools to keep their children safe.

SEGARRA: After Yori's death, Tsunoda started a nonprofit called No More Under. It's focused on water safety. Here are some of their tips. If you have a pool in your backyard, make sure it has a four-sided fence around it and a cover you can put over it. If you have a hot tub, cover that up, too. Or a kiddie pool - empty that out after every use.

TSUNODA: You're not just even concerned about your children. You're concerned about other children in the neighborhood that might walk in. And it's about keeping the whole community safe.

SEGARRA: When you're done in the pool, remove all the toys and pool noodles - anything that might entice a child to jump in. You can also put an alarm on your back door that'll ring when one of your kids goes outside.

Now, if you're going to be near open water, like a lake or the ocean, put your kid in a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. It'll say that on a label in the back. For kids who aren't strong swimmers, consider a life jacket at the pool, too. And fit is important here. Make sure the life jacket doesn't rise up past their ears.

TSUNODA: Because if it goes above your ears, well, then it's going above your mouth and your nose, and you're still going to go underwater.

SEGARRA: Avoid putting kids in water wings or swimmies - you know, the ones that go on their arms. They are cute, but they can slip off, and they might give you or your kids a false sense of security. Also - this is important - designate a water watcher - an adult who knows it's their job to watch the water and the kids in it.

TSUNODA: Often, these tragedies happen because someone thinks someone else is watching. And again, this quick, quiet moment happens, and you still hear playing, but all of a sudden you're like, wait a minute, there's a voice missing.

SEGARRA: If there are several adults present, switch places every 15 or 20 minutes so no one loses focus. You can download a free water watcher badge from the No More Under website. Those make it clear who's on duty. And Tsunoda says, from the time your kids are old enough to understand, you should be talking to them about how to stay safe around water the same way you'd talk about wearing a seatbelt or crossing the street.

TSUNODA: Hey, you never swim alone. You always ask for permission before you get into the water. And look for lifeguards. And again, most importantly, make sure that someone is watching you.

SEGARRA: Also, put your kids in swim lessons. The American Association of Pediatrics recommends those for kids as young as 1 year old.

We talked to an expert with the National Drowning Prevention Alliance about what to do if you do see someone struggling or drowning in a pool and there's no lifeguard around. She said to call 911 as soon as possible, and if you can avoid it, don't jump into the water with them. Instead, reach out a pole or another object and pull them to safety from the land. If you do have to jump in, bring a flotation device and keep it between you.

For NPR News, I'm Marielle Segarra.

