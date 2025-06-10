Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian discusses city's move to end agreement with ICE

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The city of Glendale, California, is ending an 18-year partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The city manager made that decision as anti-ICE protests unfolded nearby in downtown Los Angeles. Glendale has housed federal immigration detainees in its local jail since 2007 and says the decision is not political. I spoke with Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian, who runs city council meetings. And I asked him why city leaders believe now is the time to stop.

ARA NAJARIAN: The reason it is being canceled is we became aware this past week of some of the ICE enforcement actions that were taking place in Los Angeles. And there was huge public outcry, mainly concerned about the manner in which people were being detained and that they were being housed and transported. It became very clear that there were strong opinions that Glendale should not participate in the detention process. And the city manager, upon consultation with our chief of police and some of the council members, decided that it would be in the best interest of the city to give notice of a 60-day termination for that contract.

MARTÍNEZ: So how many detainees are in the facility at this moment? And where will they go once those 60 days are up?

NAJARIAN: Well, currently, I don't believe we have any detainees, and the use of our jail facility was very infrequent. Now, that's the problem. When we made this decision, there were some concerns that we had, and that was, if we were to cancel the contract, where would these detainees go? My understanding is these detainees would still be either placed in the federal detention center, or they would be quickly moved out of the county, perhaps even into Texas. And that was a concern we had, is that the Glendale facility was rated superior in all aspects by the LA County Civil Grand Jury. So it's an excellent facility.

MARTÍNEZ: So then why wouldn't it be actually in some ways better that the city of Glendale continue with the contract with ICE?

NAJARIAN: Well, if you look at it only at the humanitarian level, placing them in the Glendale facility is the best move. Unfortunately, using that facility became associated with the heavy-handed mannerisms that some people claim ICE were using. And they saw us as just being part of that process and being complicit, if you will, in all the actions that ICE were taking.

MARTÍNEZ: And as much as the city says that this decision is not political, isn't a decision made not based on public safety, necessarily, but on public perception mostly, isn't that inherently a political decision?

NAJARIAN: Speaking for myself, I think, yes, definitely, it is a political decision. And let me go one step further. I think this is a particularly uninformed political decision because much of the pressure we received and threats - you know, come down to the city of Glendale and, you know, let's shut this down - were not informed of, in my opinion, the true value and humanitarian aspect that the Glendale jail provided.

MARTÍNEZ: So it sounds like, Mayor, if it was completely up to you, the contract with ICE would continue.

NAJARIAN: Yes, and only upon the proper explanation to those in the public, those perhaps whose family members are at risk and those who are detained, that Glendale really is the best place to be held, rather than the basement of the federal building, jammed in, or shipped off to a far state.

MARTÍNEZ: Considering everything that we have seen and heard going on in the Los Angeles area for the past few days, is it a relief that Glendale will no longer be a part of this?

NAJARIAN: Well, mixed feelings on that. I am a son of immigrants, and half of our city is full of immigrants. So my heart does go out to those who are put in jeopardy of being deported rightfully or wrongfully. It just hurts when you see that happen. However, I think my overriding concern is to keep the residents of Glendale safe, keep their property safe. And in that regard, I think we perhaps have avoided large demonstrations which would otherwise be directed against our local law enforcement, against our city facilities. I'm glad that perhaps that risk has been reduced.

MARTÍNEZ: That is the mayor of Glendale, California, Ara Najarian. Thank you very much, Mayor.

NAJARIAN: Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

